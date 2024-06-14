Fourth edition of Loka Kerala Sabha to begin on June 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha is set to start today at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The event will bring together 351 representatives from 103 countries and 25 Indian states, highlighting the contributions and unity of the Malayali diaspora.

The Sabha will allow attendees to engage with the state’s development and governance, foster cooperation, and address issues faced by them. Current members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Members of Parliament representing Kerala, emigrant Keralites with Indian citizenship, non-resident Keralites from other Indian states and abroad, returnee emigrants, eminent expatriates who have distinguished themselves in their fields, and OCI cardholders, etc, can attend. Representatives are selected through an online registration process.

The inaugural session today will begin with an address by Speaker A N Shamseer. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the inaugural speech. He will also present the Loka Kerala Sabha’s approach document. The leader of the opposition, V D Satheesan, will also address the Sabha.

In the afternoon, eight thematic discussions will cover topics crucial to the diaspora and Kerala’s development, ideas for sustainable resettlement, weak links and safety in migration, new employment opportunities, employment immigration laws in foreign countries and Malayali emigrants, etc. Regional conferences will be held on the day.