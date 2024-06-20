Failed Olive Ridley turtle nesting sparks conservation lessons in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An interesting story panned out on the Shankhumukham beach that caught the eye of not just nature lovers but the local people as well.

It all started on April 7 when an expectant Olive Ridley Turtle made her way to the Shankhumukham beach to lay her eggs. After laying 81 of them, she returned to the sea, as is the norm, letting nature nurture her eggs.

Turtles of her kind, who are part of a vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), find sea shores along the Indian coasts to nest, especially along Odisha.

“In Kerala, they are mostly found in Chavakad, Kannur and Alappuzha regions. Dedicated groups are trying to conserve the species by making hatcheries and protecting the eggs,” says Professor A Biju Kumar, Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala.

Olive Ridley is one of the five turtles that come to Kerala, but its sighting in Thiruvananthapuram happened after a long time, if not the first time. “There are records of the sightings in Poovar area before. The female turtle finds a place on a sandy beach above High Tide Line, makes a pit, and lays eggs there after the sand is warm enough for the eggs to incubate,” says Biju Kumar. Usually, it takes 50-65 days for the eggs to hatch.

In April, when the turtle came to lay the eggs, some fishermen alerted Ajith Shankhumukham, who has been at the forefront of saving whale sharks and coastal marine life along with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI). Ajith found the eggs on the shore, precariously close to waters that breach into the shore often.

Saving the eggs would mean shifting its position from the danger zone to somewhere safe and that place was found to be near the famed mandapam on the Shankhumukham beach. A pit was dug and the eggs were safely transported there. After covering them they were left to be insulated.