Latin Archdiocese alleges fake email in Vizhinjam port expansion hearing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram and affiliated organisations have raised serious concerns over procedural lapses by the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) in conducting the public hearing on the Vizhinjam International Seaport expansion held on June 19. They discovered that the email address (ceetvm.kspcb@gmail.com) provided for submitting opinions and concerns regarding the project expansion was fake.

The public hearing on the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) draft for the second and third phases of the port expansion took place at an auditorium in Venganoor. According to representatives from the Church, individuals who opted to send their opinions via email felt deceived.

“This appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the public hearing process, which is a legal requirement for obtaining clearance. By publishing a fake email address, they have deprived citizens of their right to express their views and concerns about the project. Emails sent to the fake address bounced back, and though officials acknowledged their mistake when contacted by concerned individuals, no corrective action has been taken,” stated a statement signed by the vicar general of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, Eugine H Pereira.

Thiruvananthapuram Matsyathozhilali Forum and Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) have demanded that both state and Union governments investigate the incident and hold accountable those responsible for the fake email address.

They also insisted that the public hearing be reconvened in compliance with proper norms and with adequate advance notice. The organisations warned that they would approach the National Green Tribunal and High Court if the authorities fail to address the issue.