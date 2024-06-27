Move to hike User Development Fee at Thiruvananthapuram airport unjustified, says Shashi Tharoor

KOCHI: With the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) approving the hike in rates of the User Development Fee at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport effective from July 1, 2024, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the move is unjustified and will have a negative impact on the growth and development of the airport.



On Wednesday, the MP wrote a letter to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and the Director of the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority requesting to reconsider the decision and re-establishment of the Airport Advisory Committee, which has been inoperative for a while.



In his letter, Tharoor, who is the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, wrote, "Such decisions can have a negative effect on the airport’s growth and development and require wider consultation with stakeholders. When a private company provides a public service, it is all the more necessary to bear the public interest uppermost in mind."



"These unfortunate developments, which have taken place without any prior public consultation or discussion with stakeholders, come at a time when all of us supporting the development of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport are striving to increase passenger volume and aircraft flying in and out of the airport. There is no doubt the steep hike in costs will render Thiruvananthapuram airport a much less attractive option for both airlines and passengers, particularly given the considerably lower rates offered at the nearest competing Kochi airport," he wrote.