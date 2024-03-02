THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soaring temperatures have left city residents grappling with serious health concerns. The past weeks have witnessed extreme weather situations as temperatures rose beyond normal leaving the public in the lurch.

The temperature has hit 37 degrees Celsius in many districts across the state and as per the predictions of the India Meteorology Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to go up by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a yellow alert for several districts. It has also issued warnings, highlighting the dangers of heatstroke, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses and has advised the public to stay indoors between 11am to 3pm.

The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 37 degrees Celsius in Kottayam and Thrissur on Friday while the maximum temperature is likely to go up to 36 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

Meanwhile, water crises have also hit many parts of the capital, especially in coastal areas. According to authorities, the situation is likely to worsen in the coming months across the state.