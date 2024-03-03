Welsh minister surprises all with a song at recruitment deal event at Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan had arrived in the capital to finalise a deal with the state government to recruit 250 nurses and doctors from Kerala to Wales’ public health sector. She was giving a video presentation on her country during an interaction with the recruits when suddenly the sound system failed.

The technicians attempted to fix the issue but in vain. Any leader would have lost their cool in such an embarrassing situation. But Morgan was a class apart. “How about singing a song till they correct it?” she said to the baffled audience. The Labour Party leader said it was a common practice in her country to sing when such technical glitches occurred at public functions.

With the audience’s permission, the minister sang a beautiful Welsh hymn ‘Calon Lan’. The entire Welsh team, including Mitchell Theaker, head of India for the Welsh government, and their public relations agents, joined Morgan to sing Calon Lan, which is a prayer to the god for a ‘pure heart’. With their simplicity and humility, the minister and her team managed to win the hearts of the audience.