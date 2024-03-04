Flyers via Thiruvananthapuram airport can soon unwind at serene beachside lounge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Air travellers using the Thiruvananthapuram airport will soon be able to unwind themselves enjoying a picturesque setting of the sea at the Travel Lounge coming up at Shankhumukham beach -- the popular tourist spot in the state capital. The tourism department is setting up the facility – which can be accessed either before or after the flight -- as part of efforts to relaunch Shankhumukham as a brand new nightlife centre and tourism destination.

Being implemented under the public private partnership (PPP) mode, the project will offer a slew of luxury facilities for travellers arriving or boarding from the Thiruvananthapuram airport located close to the serene destination.

The modern travel lounge will have features like dining facility, sleeping pods at hourly rates, charging station, parking space, mini supermarket, and a children’s play area. According to official sources, the travel lounge -- estimated to cost Rs 8 to 10 crore -- is proposed to be built at the Tsunami Park in Shankhumukham.

“We plan to relaunch Shankhumukham as a prominent urban beach park with a food street and travel lounge. We are awaiting approval from the government. The plan is to complete the project within a year,” said an official with the tourism department.

Last year, the department opened a destination wedding centre at Shankhumukham beach. The initiative has been a huge success with an average of seven to eight weddings happening there every month, said a source.

Modern food street, seaside cafe and amusement zone to be opened ahead of Onam.

Many other development projects are under way at Shankhumukham. A modern food street that can accommodate around 90 vendors is being planned at the destination. Besides, a seaside cafe and an amusement zone too are coming up.

“The food kiosks are ready but a few alterations are being made to the existing design. The seaside cafe, amusement zone and the food street will be inaugurated ahead of Onam,” said the tourism department official.