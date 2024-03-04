Pinarayi to inaugurate construction of KTU administrative block on March 03

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the construction of the administrative block of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) at the proposed site at Valapillasala in Kattakkada constituency on Monday.

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R Bindu will preside over the function. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, members from district panchayat, Nemom block panchayat, Syndicate members of the University, village panchayat representatives and political representatives will attend the event.

The university intends to finish construction and relocate administrative facilities to Vilappilsala within a year. Although the university has been in operation since 2015, it is headquartered in a temporary facility in the MBA block of the College of Engineering, Trivandrum. Around 50 acres of land in the Nedumkuzhi area of Valappil panchayat has been acquired for the university.

After completing the survey work and acquiring the land, the formal notification of land acquisition was given on January 22, 2021. A compensation amount of Rs 185 crore for 135 landowners was paid from the university’s plan fund. The land purchase procedure was completed in record time.

The state government has allocated Rs 71 crore in the 2024-25 budget for the development of the administrative complex. The government has given the administrative sanction of spending Rs 42 crore from the university’s fund for the construction.

The seven-storeyed administrative complex would cover 1 lakh square feet and will have modern digital administrative amenities. The entire campus project, including the headquarters building, has been constructed in many phases at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The campus project, including the administrative building, will be developed in a phased manner at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Apart from the administrative block, the campus will house academic blocks, an auditorium, a convention centre, a research park, a translational research centre, startups, incubation units, access roads, a library, workshops, computer centres, study theatres, technology parks, technology business incubator, hostel facilities for boys and girls, indoor stadium, outdoor stadium, sports complex, water sports complex and central recreational park.