Kudumbashree’s ‘Lunch Bell’ to roll out in Thiruvananthapuram city today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh will launch ‘Lunch Bell’, the tiffin delivery service helmed by Kudumbashree, in Thiruvananthapuram city on Tuesday.

In the first phase, office-goers of the secretariat, assembly, Vikas Bhavan, government offices, banks and other private organisations in the city will be able to order lunch via ‘Pocket Mart’, Kudumbashree’s food delivery app.

The vegetarian meal, or ‘budget lunch’, comprising rice, sambhar, pulisseri, and koottucurry, will be available for Rs 60. The non-vegetarian meal, or ‘premium lunch’, will cost Rs 99. Orders for the day can be placed until 7am. Delivery will start at 10am and end by noon. Customers can book lunches at least a month in advance.

Food will be prepared at a centralized kitchen set up at Sreekaryam. In compliance with Green Protocol, the food will be delivered in steel containers, which will be taken back at 2pm.

As per Kudumbashree officials, the containers will be reused only after a three-stage hygiene wash process. Members preparing the food and carrying out deliveries have been provided expert training. A special monitoring committee led by Kudumbashree District Mission has been set up to ensure smooth conduct of the service. The project will be rolled out to other regions in Thiruvananthapuram in two months and later expanded to Ernakulam.

The inaugural function will be held at the KTDC Grant Chaitram at 10am.

Thiruvananthapuram MLA Antony Raju will preside over the event. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik and others will be present.

