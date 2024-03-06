Man attacks 20-year-old for ending relationship

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A 20-year-old college student was attacked by a man after the victim allegedly broke up with him, near Convent Road in Pravachambalam on Monday night. The Nemom police said the accused, identified as a resident of Arikkadamukku near Pravachambalam, tried to slit the woman’s throat with a knife when she was returning home after class.

The accused, a 21-year-old college student, fled the place after flashing the knife at her throat and injuring her.

Sources said the two were in a relationship before. The woman, however, ditched him citing that his behaviour was aggressive. The accused was planning to get even with her following this. According to the sources, the man contacted the victim and tried to convince her to resolve their issues on several occasions. However, she did not respond positively. Finally, out of grudge, he waited for her at the crime spot and when she arrived, he tried to strike up a conversation. However, she tried to avoid him, following which she was attacked. “The fact that he was carrying a knife shows that it was a pre-planned attack,” said the police sources.

The police have registered a case under attempt-to-murder and other non-bailable charges. The girl, meanwhile, is recuperating in a city-based hospital and her condition is said to be stable.