Kovalam to host state’s flagship startup fete

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kovalam will host the sixth edition of Huddle Global, the government-steered beachside startup festival, the Kerala Startup Mission has announced.

The festival is slated to be held from November 28 to 30. The three-day event is expected to clock a footfall of over 20,000 people, including representatives from over 8,000 startups and 200 speakers.

It will also be a platform for world-renowned startup founders, mentors, investors, and industry leaders to engage in discussions and for business partnerships to be formed or firmed up.

“The 2023 edition held at Adimalathura near the capital saw a massive convergence of stakeholders from around the world. The ensuing edition will also have a large turnout of stakeholders,” says KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

Huddle Global will also witness the signing of MoUs with startups, announcements of corporate investments and business partnerships, etc.

A startup expo, where over 250 firms will showcase their products and services, will be an added attraction.

For some serious fun, there will be programmes such as the super coders’ challenge, marketing madness, founders’ meet, impact 50, sun-down huddle and more.

For more details, visit www.huddleglobal.co.in.