Dance of youth and talent: Five-day Kerala University Youth Festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The university youth festival means a celebration of youngsters. From the start of practice to performing on stage, every moment is charged with excitement. The bustle in the green room, group rehearsals, laughter of friends, the crowd at the food stalls and back-to-back performances... After all this, one college emerges the overall winner.

The capital city is getting to witness all these scenes after a gap of four years with the start of the five-day Kerala University Youth Festival. The grand opening took place on Thursday, marking the beginning of vibrant days filled with music, dance, literature, et al.

The festival was inaugurated at the Kerala University Senate Hall by General Education Minister V Sivankutty. Actor Navya Nair was the chief guest. Before the inauguration, a cultural procession was taken out by the students’ union from the University College, Thiruvananthapuram, to the main venue at Senate Hall.

Over 5,000 students representing 250 educational institutions will participate in the festival that will feature 102 events held in eight venues, including the Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud, University College auditorium, Government Sanskrit College, Government Music College, Government Arts College, chemistry department at University College, and the Students Centre at PMG.