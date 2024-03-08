Strong sea waves crack Valiyathura Pier structure in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Valiyathura Pier, a heritage structure located near Sanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram, suffered damage in the strong sea waves on Friday. In the impact, the pier became two as the portion projecting towards the sea has been detached from the land. The damage happened at a time when the harbour engineering department had plans for restoration of the structure.
The pier used to be a tourist attraction. The harbour engineering department has closed the entry to public after the pier suffered damage in cyclone Tauktae and rough sea in 2021.
A report by Cochin University of Science and Technology found that the restoration of the pier was not economically viable.
The cement and steel structure was built in 1825. It suffered major damages when a ship, MV Pandit, crashed into it, causing human casualties. The 214-metre pier was rebuilt in 1959 following public protest. In the past, heavy ships used to anchor in the deep sea and goods were transported to the shore via small boats using the pier but the operations halted and was declared inactive in the 1980s.