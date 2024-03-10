Constitution is facing threat from communal forces: Social activist

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Social activist and human rights campaigner Shabnam Hashmi on Saturday expressed concern that the Indian Constitution would be destroyed if communal forces come to power again in the country.
Speaking at a function organised to promote the Kittur Declaration, a campaign being held to unite women against the fascist regime, Shabnam Hashmi noted that the existing Constitution would be replaced based on Manusmriti by communal forces and urged women to raise their voices strongly against rise of fascism in the country.
The Kittur Declaration was released on the occasion at Kesari Hall here to mark the 200th anniversary of the successful fight waged by Kittur Rani Chennamma against the British in 1824. The campaign ‘I am also Rani Chennamma’ was launched last year in February at Kittur featuring 3,500 women in Karnataka to protest against fascism, poverty and violence against women.
P K Radhamani of Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad released the Kittur Declaration on the occasion. Dalit activist Vineetha Vijayan, block panchayat president from Palakkad Sneha Padayan, CPI leader Geetha Naseer and theatre activists Shailaja P Ambu, Nikitha and Alamelu took part.