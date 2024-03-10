Constitution is facing threat from communal forces: Social activist

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Social activist and human rights campaigner Shabnam Hashmi on Saturday expressed concern that the Indian Constitution would be destroyed if communal forces come to power again in the country.

Speaking at a function organised to promote the Kittur Declaration, a campaign being held to unite women against the fascist regime, Shabnam Hashmi noted that the existing Constitution would be replaced based on Manusmriti by communal forces and urged women to raise their voices strongly against rise of fascism in the country.