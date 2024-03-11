Althara-Thycaud road to be made motorable soon in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The authorities on Saturday launched a major two-day work on the Althara-Thycaud stretch to make the road motorable by the end of this month.

As part of the redevelopment work, the road from Bakery Jn to Vazhuthacaud Jn will be closed to traffic on Saturday and Sunday. The nearly 3km-long stretch has been in a dilapidated condition for the past several months owing to the cut-open roads. Heavy traffic blocks have been a regular scene on the stretch ever since Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) launched the redevelopment works.

The implementation of the ambitious smart road project, launched two years back to upgrade the stretch with new-age features, has missed multiple deadlines owing to a range of issues, including bursting of sewage lines, termination of contract work, delay in tendering and getting the contractors for undertaking the work.

According to a senior official with the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), the utility lines on the stretch are being relayed. “We hope the age-old utility lines of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) don’t burst during the work. We expect to complete a major part of the work by Sunday evening and hope the stretch can be made motorable by March 31,” said the official.