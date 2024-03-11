New women’s hostel of MCH to be opened on March 11 in Thiruvananthapuram

All floors are equipped with a reading room and a disabled-friendly toilet each. The health minister said the long-term need of medical students is being fulfilled through the ladies’ hostel. The government considered the demands of students along with the demands for hospital development, she said.

“The government is giving special importance to the development of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Recently, 25 teaching posts were created at the medical college. Departments such as critical care medicine, medical genetics, geriatrics, interventional radiology and rheumatology were created for the first time in a government medical college here,” Veena said.

As part of the master plan, development work worth `717 crore are progressing at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The first phase, including roads and a bridge, has been completed and the second phase is underway.