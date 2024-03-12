Thiruvananthapuram International Airport wins ASQ award 2023

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has won the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2023 for the best airport at arrivals.

Thiruvananthapuram shares the honour with two other airports — Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, and Zayed International Airport-Terminal A in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“The ASQ awards are based on passenger feedback and are considered a testament to an airport’s commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience. The Thiruvananthapuram airport’s successful efforts and dedication towards delivering superior customer experience and increased satisfaction for its passengers have been recognised with this global award,” said the airport management.