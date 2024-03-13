Attakulangara-Killipalam road in Thiruvananthapuram to be opened for public by April-end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending redevelopment of Attakulangara-Killipalam Road is going on in full swing. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) have imposed traffic restrictions to ensure its timely completion.

The project aims to develop the 1.1-km road into a smart road. Besides the smart road work that comprises shifting utility lines into underground ducts, the SCTL has included the construction of a 2-m-wide stormwater drain on the stretch.

According to KRFB officials, several residential areas in the region face acute waterlogging during heavy rains. The stormwater is expected to resolve the issue.