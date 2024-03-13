Thiruvananthapuram

Attakulangara-Killipalam road in Thiruvananthapuram to be opened for public by April-end

The project also includes construction of 2-m-wide storm water drain on the stretch
Smart road work fast progressing on the Attakulangara-Killipalam stretch in the capital. The road has been partially shut down to facilitate the work.
Smart road work fast progressing on the Attakulangara-Killipalam stretch in the capital. The road has been partially shut down to facilitate the work. (Photo | B P Deepu)
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending redevelopment of Attakulangara-Killipalam Road is going on in full swing. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) have imposed traffic restrictions to ensure its timely completion.

The project aims to develop the 1.1-km road into a smart road. Besides the smart road work that comprises shifting utility lines into underground ducts, the SCTL has included the construction of a 2-m-wide stormwater drain on the stretch.

According to KRFB officials, several residential areas in the region face acute waterlogging during heavy rains. The stormwater is expected to resolve the issue.

“The stormwater drain was not part of the actual scope of work. The stormwater drain is expected to cost around Rs 6 crore,” said the official.

“We are planning to lift the traffic diversion by April 15 and complete the road work by April end. Currently, the work on the utility duct is going on. The work is progressing as per schedule,” the official added.

The traffic diversions have been imposed on the stretch till Friday. The vehicles going from Attakulangara to Killipalam are being diverted via East Fort-Ganapathy temple-Central Theatre-Power House road or via East Fort-Over Bridge-Thampanoor-Choorakkattu Palayam.

Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd
Attakulangara-Killipalam road

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com