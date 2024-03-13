Kerala Startup Mission’s online expo to feature 10 startups on March 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be organizing the 11th edition of the online expo, ‘Big Demo Day’ on Thursday. As many as 10 MedTech startups, that are at the forefront of transforming healthcare, will showcase their innovative products and solutions at the expo.

The event, scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm, serves as a pivotal stage for startups to showcase their groundbreaking products and solutions, foster connections with influential stakeholders, investors, public entities, government departments and a wider audience, and secure business opportunities.