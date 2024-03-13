Kerala Startup Mission’s online expo to feature 10 startups on March 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be organizing the 11th edition of the online expo, ‘Big Demo Day’ on Thursday. As many as 10 MedTech startups, that are at the forefront of transforming healthcare, will showcase their innovative products and solutions at the expo.
The event, scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm, serves as a pivotal stage for startups to showcase their groundbreaking products and solutions, foster connections with influential stakeholders, investors, public entities, government departments and a wider audience, and secure business opportunities.
Organized through an immersive exhibition platform, Big Demo Day aims not only to garner business support for MedTech startups but also to raise awareness among the general public about the technological innovations propelling the state’s startup ecosystem. Startups along with medical colleges, doctors, medical professionals and the public can participate in the event.
The startups participating in the expo are LUKA Healthcare, Cleomed Medical Systems, Astrek Innovations, Panlys Nanotech India, Heka Medicals India, Waferchips Techno Solutions, Evelabs Technologies, Cureous Labs, Pilemagic India and Apothecary Medical Services.