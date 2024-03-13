Students in Kerala raise concern over fellowship for single girl child

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students have been expressing apprehension as the application process for the Savitribai Jyotibai Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child for the academic year 2023-24 has not been initiated yet. The fellowship, aimed at supporting single girl children in pursuing research work, was introduced in 2022 with a tenure of five years, effective from April 1 of the selection year or the actual date of joining.

While recipients for 2022-23 have received their increased amount, the lack of updates from the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding the current academic year has left many in limbo. The UGC, which had released the notification in September last year, is yet to do so for the current academic year.