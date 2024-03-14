Future of iconic Valiyathura pier in limbo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The future of Valiyathura pier, which partially collapsed last Friday, looks uncertain as the Kerala State Maritime Board and the state government grapple with a tough decision on whether or not to restore the iconic structure. As per a study by IIT Chennai, restoring the structure, which is a testament to the maritime heritage of the capital, would cost around Rs 20 crore.

The 214-metre-long pier collapsed last week as rough waves split the structure into two casting a shadow on the future of the pier. “The study carried out by IIT Madras proposes construction of an underwater breakwater and reinstating the structure is going to be a costly affair. We will require around Rs 35 crore and nothing productive may come out of it after investing so much. We are in a dilemma and the government is not in a position to invest so much on such a project,” said an official of Kerala State Maritime Board.

Earlier, the Kerala State Maritime Board approached the Centre to get funds under the Sagarmala scheme to protect the structure but the state government will have to chip in 50% of the cost to realise the project.

As per the direction from the state government, the Maritime Board is planning to tap the tourism potential at Valiyathura with the help of private investors. “We will be inviting a global tender soon and the Valiyathura pier is also part of the project. We have around 4.5 acres of land there and we will look into the tourism potential of the pier and develop it as a wharf where ships can dock. This will happen only if the private investors taking up the project are ready to take this up,” the official added. The Maritime Board will invite global tenders after the elections.

After the collapse of Valiyathura pier, many local fishermen who used to fish from the pier have lost their livelihood. Several elderly fishermen and fishermen engaged in catamaran fishing who used the pier are at the receiving end of the dire situation. “I used to meet my expenses from the money I earned from fishing activities at the pier. I am disabled and unable to go deep-sea fishing. I used to earn Rs 100 or Rs 200 every day. I am not even getting my pensions on time,” said 60-year-old James, one of the many fishermen who do fishing at the pier for daily living.

The pier, constructed in 1956, had been out of bounds for the public owing to safety concerns for many years and only local fishermen used the pier. Back-to-back cyclones, sea erosion and violent waves degraded the structure over time.

“Apart from promises, claims and studies, the changing governments have failed to protect and strengthen the Valiyathura pier which is part of our heritage. The fishermen community is dependent on the pier and catamaran fishermen use the pier during monsoon season. It is unfortunate that the government stayed a mere spectator and let this happen,” said former councillor Tony Oliver, Valiyathura ward.