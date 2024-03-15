Tackling waste in coastal wards a major challenge for Thiruvananthapuram corporation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tackling waste in the coastal wards under the corporation area continues to remain a challenge for the city corporation. Even months after launching the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign and deploying Haritha Karma Sena for door-to-door waste collection, waste management continues to be a reeling issue in the densely populated coastal wards.

Lack of waste management infrastructure, hesitancy in paying waste handling fee and non-cooperation from the residents are some of the major issues prevailing in the 14 coastal wards coming under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s jurisdiction. Poonthura, Vizhinjam health circles are the worst affected. The civic body has achieved around 90% waste collection coverage after the launch of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign.

It is learnt that a large majority of the families are unable to adopt source-level waste management facilities, including kitchen bins and biogas plants, owing to space constraints. The monthly user-fee charged by the civic body for waste management is unaffordable for many families. Poonthura ward councillor Mary Jipsy said that the fee for food waste collection has been hiked and now each household has to pay `300 for handling biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

“Haritha Karma Sena members are also struggling as timely payment of user fee is not happening; `300 is a huge sum for many families. Thumburmuzhy aerobins are ineffective as the quantity of food waste is more. At present, the food waste is being carted away to pig farms by private service providers,” she said.