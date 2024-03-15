Three-day workshop for Haritha Karma Sena members concludes in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 7,500 Harita Karma Sena members from 93 urban local bodies across the state attended the three-day training programme organised by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) jointly with Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the workshop, KSWMP project director Divya S Iyer said that Harita Karma Sena (HKS) members are the on-the-ground spokespersons of Kerala’s total waste management campaign Malinya Muktam Nava Keralam.

The HKS members can be truly proud of their role in waste management in the state at a time when serious research and studies are taking place all over the world, on scientific and sustainable waste management. The work of HKS is seen as a sterling example even outside the state, she said.

“The grave levels of pollution now being faced by society could be drastically reduced if we just think about how earlier generation, managed things without plastics,” Divya S Iyer said.