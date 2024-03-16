Kerala minister distributes awards to best PSUs for excellence in growth and management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Law, Industries and Coir Minister P Rajeeve on Friday distributed awards for the best public sector undertakings under the Industries Department at a function held at Muscat Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Travancore Cochin Chemicals, Malappuram Co-operative Spinning Mills, Kerala Ceramics Limited and Kerala Artisans Development Corporation are the best public sector undertakings that have won the awards. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation. The award was decided based on factors, including the annual growth rate recorded in the last three years.

Travancore Cochin Limited MD K Harikumar and Kerala Ceramics Limited MD P Satheesh Kumar have won the award for the best managing director.