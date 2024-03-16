Thiruvananthapuram: Will this good-old library turn a new page, regain lost charm?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Times may have changed for the Eloor library in Thiruvananthapuram, but it remains the city’s silent pride for the warm and liberating experience it turned reading into.

Set up in the capital city in 1986, the library used to once swarm with avid readers. However, since about 2015, membership started to dwindle. There has been a slump of 50 per cent.

The Eloor chain opened first in Ernakulam in 1979, after a voracious reader, P Luiz John, chose to give wings to his dreams and start a lending library with a collection of nearly 5,000 books.

The library gradually grew, drawing its patrons from among academicians, students, professionals, and anyone interested in the written word. The stock of books grew to almost a lakh.

The mode of operation was simple — take a membership with a refundable deposit of Rs 1,000 and then rent out books at 10 per cent their cost.

The library then expanded to Thiruvananthauram, and then to Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi.

In the capital city, the Eloor library set up base first in Ayurveda College, then near Statue Junction and then at Vellayambalam, where it still remains.