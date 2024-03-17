Shashi Tharoor releases development report, counters criticism in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor has come out with a progress report on his development activities in Thiruvananthapuram. The 68-year-old, who is looking to represent the constituency for the fourth time on the bounce, is backing the report to provide a befitting reply to his political detractors, who have accused him of ignoring progress in the capital district.

His critics have cited delays in setting up a High Court bench in the state capital and the Thiruvananthapuram-Barcelona twin city initiative as indicative of his poor development scorecard.

In what could be considered a unique initiative by a sitting MP, Tharoor, in his report, says it has not always been easy to realise collective dreams, having been on the opposition bench over the last two terms.

Tharoor claimed the Kazhakkoottam-Karode NH bypass and other roads, Vizhinjam International Seaport, Trivandrum International Airport and Covid-19 interventions among his milestones over the years.