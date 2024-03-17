Shashi Tharoor releases development report, counters criticism in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor has come out with a progress report on his development activities in Thiruvananthapuram. The 68-year-old, who is looking to represent the constituency for the fourth time on the bounce, is backing the report to provide a befitting reply to his political detractors, who have accused him of ignoring progress in the capital district.
His critics have cited delays in setting up a High Court bench in the state capital and the Thiruvananthapuram-Barcelona twin city initiative as indicative of his poor development scorecard.
In what could be considered a unique initiative by a sitting MP, Tharoor, in his report, says it has not always been easy to realise collective dreams, having been on the opposition bench over the last two terms.
Tharoor claimed the Kazhakkoottam-Karode NH bypass and other roads, Vizhinjam International Seaport, Trivandrum International Airport and Covid-19 interventions among his milestones over the years.
Despite opposition from within the Congress and the LDF, Tharoor said he was vociferous in adopting the PPP model for operation, management and development for the city’s airport.
“At the height of the pandemic, when there was a shortage of testing kits, I spoke to the South Korean Ambassador, Shin Bongkil, as the Korean company SD Biosensor was engaged in the production of antigen test kits,” he said.
“I could distribute 9,000 PPE kits, 3,000 rapid RT-PCR kits, 250 non-contact infrared thermometers and 100 emergency breathing assistance systems (EBAS) before the central government announced the suspension of all MPLADS funds for two years,” Tharoor said.
The Thiruvananthapuram MP, whose relations with coastal communities came to a head during the Vizhinjam protest, said it was the LDF government, which came to power in 2016, that did not pursue implementation of a rehabilitation package of `475 crore meant for the next five years. Tharoor said he vigorously sought additional resources for the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).