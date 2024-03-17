Thiruvananthapuram residents face water woes amid KWA pipeline issues and delays in repair work

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City dwellers in Thiruvananthapuram are a harried lot after taps have gone dry in several areas. Consumers complain about lack of accountability from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) as it’s alleged that they are unable to provide drinking water through the new pipeline as the valve might be on the opposite side of the road which the public works department will not permit to cut.

Another irony is that the KWA does not initiate immediate maintenance work when a leakage occurs, losing precious drinking water for days.

Mary Samuel, a resident belonging to Kaithamukku Residents Association, had a harrowing time for close to five days with the KWA pipeline going dry without any notice. With less than 2,000 litre storage capacity at her home, her family had to rely on tanker lorry water which was provided by the KRA to 300 houses in the area. She told TNIE that they had to depend on hotel food all these days adding to her woes, and took bath in half a bucket of water during the scorching summer.

Another resident alleged that water supply was disrupted as the new pipeline laid could not be connected as the PWD played spoilsport. He told TNIE that after five days the old pipeline was reinstated. P S Gayatri, an IT engineer working in Technopark and residing at Kulathoor, too had similar experiences to share with TNIE.