55-year-old man beaten to death by sons in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by his two sons owing to family issues at Ambalamukku in Venjaramoodu police station limits on Saturday night.

Sudhakaran was allegedly beaten up by his sons, Hari and Krishna, after he picked up a quarrel with his wife. The incident took place during the feast that was organised in connection with the birthday of Sudhakaran’s wife.

By 11 pm, Sudhakaran entered into a melee with his wife, following which his sons began beating him up. After severely assaulting him, the two sons- both aged 24- dumped Sudhakaran in a rivulet nearby. Sudhakaran’s youngest son and other local residents spotted Sudhakaran lying in the rivulet in a serious condition and hospitalised him.

However, his condition grew worse and he died a few hours later. Hari and Krishna have been arrested.