Kerala Information Commission challenges PSC's RTI response refusal, demands clarification

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Information Commission (SIC) has issued a show cause notice to the state Public Service Commission (PSC) for turning down a Right to Information (RTI) query on the grounds that the information sought was ‘personal’ in nature. The commission also sought an explanation from the PSC secretary on the matter.

The RTI applicant had sought to know the qualification of the evaluators of the exam conducted by PSC for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor.

The Information Officer at the PSC headquarters told the applicant that the information could not be provided as it involved ‘personal details’.