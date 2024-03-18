Milma facilitates insurance scheme for dairy farmers facing heat distress in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A rise in temperature this summer is not necessarily going to be a major worry for dairy farmers as Milma has facilitated an insurance scheme against a potential drop in milk production during hot weather.

Even farmers in Punalur and Palakkad, experiencing some of the country’s highest temperatures currently, are covered under the ‘Saral Krishi Bima’ -- a heat index-based cattle insurance scheme. Insurance provides a financial safety net for dairy farmers, offering compensation for losses incurred due to climate-related events.

A farmer can claim up to Rs 2,000 per animal for a subsidised premium of Rs 50. The scheme is considered a climate change risk mitigation measure as the rising temperatures can lead to heat stress in cows, resulting in decreased milk yield and quality.

Milk production usually declines by 15% in the state during summers. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature has increased by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in most places and they have predicted above average temperatures till May.

The scheme, facilitated by the Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC), has seen over 72,000 cattle insured against temperature fluctuations in March and April alone.