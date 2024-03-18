Thiruvananthapuram: UDF camp stirs to life on campaign trail with poll schedule announcement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just over 24 hours into the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming general election, an energised UDF camp is confident of making giant strides. Even as the Congress is betting on a clean sweep, there are murmurs even within its state leadership that the Pathanamthitta and Mavelikkara seats would be too close to call.
The Opposition camp had been leisurely in its campaigning in the run-up to the announcement of the poll dates. Even as LDF and BJP candidates were stepping up the campaign heat, the UDF strategically stayed on the back foot: keen to ensure that their grassroots workers don’t lose steam on the first lap itself.
But they face challenges on multiple fronts. With 40 days left for the vote, contestants and party workers face a tough task in meeting the campaign expenses while sweating it out in the scorching heat.
LDF and BJP candidates are not expected to face any dearth of funds, but that may not be the case with UDF’s contenders. A leader close to former KPCC president K Sudhakaran – who is contesting from Kannur – told TNIE that their two political rivals will not face any monetary issues being the ruling fronts.
“The AICC leadership will provide only nominal funds. The rest will have to be met by the state leadership and collected from local business houses,” said a Congress leader from Kannur.
The surprise announcement of sitting MP K Muraleedharan being moved to Thrissur with Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil taking his place in Vadakara has invigorated the party base. Notwithstanding, Pathanamthitta and Mavelikara threaten to be stumbling blocks. A senior Congress leader from central Travancore said both Anto Antony and Kodikunnil Suresh would have to sweat it out to come up with trumps.
“The electoral fight is not going to be as easy as it sounds in these two seats. If the Catholic Church is opposed to Anto in Pathanamthitta, the NSS leadership’s stand is going to be crucial for Kodikunnil in Mavelikkara,” said a senior leader.
UDF convenor M M Hassan, who has been assigned charge as KPCC chief, feels that there has been no laxity on the part of Congress workers in campaigning. He exuded confidence that the UDF will romp home with all 20 LS seats as they have based their campaign on the burning issues of the people, brought on by the misgovernance of the LDF and BJP governments.