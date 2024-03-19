A name that speaks volumes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jagathy has been renowned as home to some of Kerala’s most illustrious figures, including Ulloor S Parameswara Iyer, one of the modern triumvirate poets; Jagathy N K Achary, a distinguished Indian dramatist and writer who also left his mark in Malayalam cinema; and his son Jagathy Sreekumar, a beloved comedic actor of immense popularity. These luminaries have significantly elevated the city’s reputation across the state.
Furthermore, Jagathy has gained attention as the second home of the former chief minister Oommen Chandy. Throughout his political career, ‘Puthuppally House’ in Jagathy has held profound significance.
Jagathy, situated within the cityscape of Thiruvananthapuram, also has notable landmarks and establishments such as the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology.
Additionally, the southern border of Jagathy is famous for Kerala’s biggest central prison and correctional home, known as Poojappura Central Jail. Also, the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) is an important organisation dedicated to shaping the educational landscape of Kerala. These institutions note its significance as a hub of academic, judicial, and administrative excellence within the city.
According to historian Vellanad Ramachandran, the name ‘Jagathy’ dates back to the 18th century, as mentioned in historical documents from that era. “While the exact origin of the name remains uncertain, it is believed to be derived from Sanskrit. Jagathy likely stems from the Sanskrit words ‘Jagath,’ meaning world, and ‘Jagatheeswaran’, signifying god or an emperor ruling over the entire world,” he says.
Geographically, Jagathy is situated along the shores of Karamana River, amidst an agricultural landscape. The presence of numerous temples along the banks lends credence to the possibility that the name ‘Jagathy’ may have been influenced by its proximity to these temples.
However, aside from speculation, he explains, there is no evidence to support any language-based or landscape-based origin for the name. Ramachandran says it might be like Thiruvananthapuram, which translates to ‘city of Lord Anantha’.
According to Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, Jagathy was once covered in dense forest before it transformed under the supervision of Dewan Maurice Emygdius Watts in the time of Sethu Lakshmi Bayi. This makeover involved clearing the forested areas, marking a transition from its rural, undeveloped place to a more habitable environment.
“Jagathy was home to Bhakthivilasam, the palace of the Dewan (Chief of Ministers) of Travancore, where notable figures such as C P Ramaswami Iyer, the former member of Viceroy’s executive council, resided. The establishment of All India Radio further increased development.
Now, Jagathy has evolved into a community with notable landmarks and iconic people,” he says.
What’s in a name
Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com