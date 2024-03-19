A name that speaks volumes

According to historian Vellanad Ramachandran, the name ‘Jagathy’ dates back to the 18th century, as mentioned in historical documents from that era. “While the exact origin of the name remains uncertain, it is believed to be derived from Sanskrit. Jagathy likely stems from the Sanskrit words ‘Jagath,’ meaning world, and ‘Jagatheeswaran’, signifying god or an emperor ruling over the entire world,” he says.

Geographically, Jagathy is situated along the shores of Karamana River, amidst an agricultural landscape. The presence of numerous temples along the banks lends credence to the possibility that the name ‘Jagathy’ may have been influenced by its proximity to these temples.

However, aside from speculation, he explains, there is no evidence to support any language-based or landscape-based origin for the name. Ramachandran says it might be like Thiruvananthapuram, which translates to ‘city of Lord Anantha’.

According to Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, Jagathy was once covered in dense forest before it transformed under the supervision of Dewan Maurice Emygdius Watts in the time of Sethu Lakshmi Bayi. This makeover involved clearing the forested areas, marking a transition from its rural, undeveloped place to a more habitable environment.

“Jagathy was home to Bhakthivilasam, the palace of the Dewan (Chief of Ministers) of Travancore, where notable figures such as C P Ramaswami Iyer, the former member of Viceroy’s executive council, resided. The establishment of All India Radio further increased development.

Now, Jagathy has evolved into a community with notable landmarks and iconic people,” he says.

What’s in a name

