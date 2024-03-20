Kerala: Railways announces full & partial cancellations of train services due to track doubling work in Southern India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The railways has decided to introduce regulations which include full/ partial cancellation and diversions of trains to facilitate track doubling works at the Aralvaymozhi-Nagercoil Jn, Nagercoil Jn-Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil Jn Yard-Nagercoil Town sections.

Full cancellation

Kollam Junction-Kanyakumari MEMU Express Special (06772) and Kanyakumari-Kollam Junction MEMU Express Special (06773) on March 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27.

Kochuveli-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06429) and Nagercoil Junction-Kochuveli Unreserved Special (06430) on March 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

Kollam Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Unreserved Special (06425) and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06435) on March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27.

Nagercoil-Kochuveli Unreserved Special (06428) on March 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27. Kochuveli-Nagercoil Junction Unreserved Special (06433) on March 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

Kollam Junction-Alappuzha Unreserved Special (06770) and Alappuzha- Kollam Junction Unreserved Special (06771) on March 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

Partial cancellation

Pune Junction-Kanyakumari Express (16381) leaving Pune Jn on March 18, 19 and 25 will be short terminated at Nagercoil Junction.

Pune Junction-Kanyakumari Express (16381) leaving Pune Jn on March 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 will be short terminated at Kochuveli.

KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Island Express (16526) leaving KSR Bengaluru on March 19 will be short-terminated at Nagercoil Jn.

KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Island Express (16526) leaving KSR Bengaluru on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 will be short terminated at Kochuveli.

Punalur-Nagercoil Express Special (06639) will be short-terminated at Parassala on March 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

Kanniyakumari-Pune Express (16382) will be partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27. The train will originate from Kochuveli.

Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Express (16525) will be partially cancelled between Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram Central on March 22, 23,24, 25, 26 and 27. The train will originate from Kochuveli.

Nagercoil Junction-Kottayam Express (16366) will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil Jn. and Kollam on March 23,24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The train will originate from Kollam at its scheduled departure time of 5.25pm.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express (22628) will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli on March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27.

Diversions

Punalur-Madurai Express (16730) leaving Punalur will be diverted to run via Nagercoil bypass skipping stoppage at Nagercoil on March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

Madurai-Punalur Express (16729) will be diverted to run via Nagercoil bypass skipping stoppage at Nagercoil Jn on March 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27.

Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express (16127) on March 23, 24, 25, and 26 will be diverted to run via Dindigul, Pollachi and Palakkad skipping stoppages at Kodaikanal Road, Sholavandan, Kudal Nagar, Madurai, Virudunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Maniyachchi, Tirunelveli, Nanguneri, Valliyur, Aralvaymoli, Nagercoil, Eraniel, Kulitthurai, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Chirayinkeezhu, Kadakavur, Varkala, Paravur, Kollam, Kayankulam, Alappuzha, Cherthala, Ernakulam Jn, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Angamali, Chalakudi, Irinjalakuda. Additional stoppages will be provided at Pollachi and Palakkad.

Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (16128) on March 23, 24, 25 and 26 will be diverted to run via Palakkad, Pollachi and Dindigul skipping stoppages at Irinjalakuda, Chalakudi, Angamali, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Ernakulam Jn, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Kayankulam, Kollam, Paravur, Varkala, Kadakavur, Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Neyyattinkara, Kulitthurai, Eraniel, Nagercoil, Aralvaymoli, Valliyur, Nanguneri, Tirunelveli, Maniyachchi, Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudunagar, Madurai, Kudal Nagar, Sholavandan and Kodaikanal Road. Additional stoppages will be provided at Palakkad and Pollachi.

Rescheduling

Nagercoil Junction-Shalimar Gurudev Express (12659) scheduled to leave Nagercoil Jn. will have a late start of 1.15 hours on March 24.