IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall across Kerala till March 23, may bring down temperature

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state, breaking the dry spell, till Saturday. The forecast says all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam will get rainfall on Thursday while rainfall is likely to be widespread across the state on Friday.

The widespread rainfall is expected to reduce the maximum temperature though the forecast on Wednesday says hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail over Kerala during the next five days. The weather experts also cautioned that the rainfall will be limited to certain pockets. “We have been getting rainfall in isolated pockets. The number of such locations may increase and the chances of widespread rainfall are high as some weather models suggest,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The state had a disappointing start to summer rain with five districts recording no rain since March 1.