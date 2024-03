THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five years after its announcement, the much-hyped Digital Museum project launched at Kanakakunnu Palace has been stalled owing to a delay in finalising the content to be displayed at the museum. Ever since the launch of the project, the Kanakakunnu Palace known for its rich architectural values and bustling cultural activities, has become inaccessible to the public.

The Digital Museum project that aims to leverage technology to create an immersive experience for visitors on the rich heritage and history of Travancore and Kerala was launched back in March 2019 with much fanfare by the tourism department during the previous term of the LDF government.

The department had roped in Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS) for the execution of the Rs 8.65-crore project. Though the conservation project and civil work have been completed the special committee constituted by the tourism department to curate the content to be displayed at the museum has yet to come up with the final content.

According to official sources, as per the initial plan the digital museum will host and feature the rich history of Travancore and throw light on the politics, culture, rituals, religion, art, ayurveda traditions and many more.