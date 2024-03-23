Lok Ayukta raises concern over future of Kerala Automobiles Ltd

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Lok Ayukta after considering a petition of pensioners raised concerns over the future of Kerala Automobiles Limited which is in a deep financial crisis and left the decision on the PSU to the governor, legislative assembly and the government.

The Lok Ayukta submitted a special report before the governor as they were unhappy with the action taken by PSU and the government to address the concerns of pensioners.

The governor, on receipt of the special report, shall cause a copy thereof, together with an explanatory memorandum to be laid before the Legislative Assembly, as per the provisions of the Lok Ayukta Act. The report raised questions about allowing the loss-making PSU to continue without any accountability.