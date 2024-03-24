Thiruvananthapuram: 44-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting woman

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vilappilsala police on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old man for sexually assaulting a woman under the guise of purchasing a property in the vicinity.

S Manoj Kumar of Thiruvallom was apprehended by a team led by Vilappilsala Station Inspector Rajesh. The incident took place on March 12, when Manoj dropped by a woman’s house in Kavinpuram to inquire about a nearby property kept for sale. Sensing that she was alone, he reportedly attempted to assault her sexually. However, he fled away after she screamed for help. Notably, no complaint was filed at the time.

Later, when he returned on March 21, her husband recorded a video of the former leaving in his vehicle and filed a complaint that resulted in his arrest.

“The vehicle’s registration number helped us trace and arrest the suspect,” stated SHO, Vilappilsala.