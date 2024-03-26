Kerala LS polls: Demands pending, Bonacaud waking up to poll fever

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Living in the midst of penury, the voters in the sleepy forest fringe village of Bonacaud hardly feel the ripples of election promises and campaign heat. With their demands including those regarding pension arrears yet to be addressed, most of the former estate workers and their families are a dejected lot.

Located at the eastern end of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, Bonacaud has long been plagued by a myriad of unresolved issues. As the closure of a factory about two decades ago left the estate workers without wages and pensions, many families have started shifting, looking for better wages and living conditions. Yet, with campaign posters and banners making it to a few of its nooks and crannies, the estate village is slowly waking up to the poll fervour.

While sitting MP Adoor Prakash made a visit recently, other candidates are yet to visit the locality. “No candidate for this election has come to meet us so far. Hopefully, they will show up shortly. I used to vote before. Now, with my health ailing, it is difficult,” says 73-year-old Mookkamma.