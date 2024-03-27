KUHS: 60 per cent exam questions out of core areas, complain final-year MBBS students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final year MBBS examination conducted by the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) this month has evoked widespread complaints from students who alleged that over 60 per cent of the questions asked in three of the seven papers did not adhere to the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines.

The final-year students were enrolled in the course in 2019 when the curriculum underwent a thorough revision and Competency Based Medical Education (CMBE) was introduced. According to the students, 60 per cent of the questions asked in the General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Pediatrics papers were from outside the core areas.

“Due to the peculiar manner in which the questions were framed, time management was a big issue in the other papers as well,” said an MBBS final-year student.

The students also complained that questions asked in some of the papers were of postgraduate level.

The students also pointed out they had lost up to seven months of theory and clinical classes during the Covid period.

KUHS vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal said the university would examine the complaints when his attention was drawn to the matter.

He pointed out that being a newly introduced curriculum, there were similar complaints from the same batch of students in previous years as well but the success rate was high after the evaluation.