Senior journalist BC Jojo of Kerala Kaumudi dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior journalist B C Jojo, former Executive Editor of Kerala Kaumudi daily, passed away. He was 66. Jojo, who was known for his investigative reports, had brought out many reports that once rocked state politics, including those related to the palm oil import scam that led to the fall of K Karunakaran-led Congress government, lapses over Mullaperiyar agreement and encroachments at Mathikettan.

‘Mullaperiyarilekk Veendum’ his book on the dam, was widely discussed. He served as the Executive Editor of Kerala Kaumudi for almost a decade from 2003. He had also served as the Editor and Managing Director of IndiaPost Live.

Jojo was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. He is survived by wife T K Sushama (Former head of department, SN College Varkala), children J S Deepu, J S Sumi and children-in-law Suri Rajan Palakkal and Anisha Kumar. The body will be kept for public homage at Thiruvananthapuram Press Club at 10 am on Wednesday. The funeral will be held at his ancestral home Sumathi Bhavan, Mayyanad in Kollam at 4 pm. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other prominent leaders condoled the demise.