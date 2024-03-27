Statue-General Hospital road tarring phase 1 progressing in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase tarring of Statue-General Hospital road, which is being developed as a smart road, will be completed by Sunday.

The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) has started the preliminary work to prepare the road for the tarring. A release issued here by the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) -- the custodian of the road -- on Tuesday said that the shifting of utility lines to the underground duct was also nearing completion.

As per the direction of Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, the KRFB has formed a special squad to monitor and ensure that the ongoing smart road works in various parts of the capital city were completed within the deadline. The squad will be conducting surprise inspections at the work site.

KRFB authorities informed that all roads being developed as smart roads will be made functional by April-beginning and smart road works are being undertaken simultaneously to ensure its completion before the upcoming monsoon season.