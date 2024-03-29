How intuition, skill & lady luck combined to return stolen idol in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criminal investigation is a daunting task, especially if the perpetrators of the crime manage to cover their tracks efficiently. Police officers often rely on their intuition and at times, a stroke of luck to unknot the puzzle.

The theft of the deity idol from Anandawalleshwaram Temple, Kollam, in August 2015 was one such case that kept the officers racking their brains.

The centuries-old idol, made of panchaloha (a five-metal alloy of sacred significance) and weighing about 11 kilograms, was stored in a makeshift building as the sanctum sanctorum was undergoing renovation.

Initial investigation revealed that it had gone missing between 5.15am and 5.45am.

Owing to the antique and religious value of the idol, the police deployed about 100 officers in various teams to probe the case. The anti-theft squad too was tasked with solving the case. Suspecting that the idol could have landed in the hands of illegal antique dealers, the probe extended to Bengaluru and Chennai.

Meanwhile, officers were also making inquisitions on the digital front. They began collecting, by way of phone records, details of people who had likely passed by the area during the time of the theft.