Thiruvananthapuram

Heatline

TNIE lensmen present snapshots of people reeling under the heat
An elderly woman takes a nap whilst waiting at the Kadinamkulam Family Health Centre at Puthukuruchy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala is experiencing one of its worst summers ever with the mercury soaring to unprecedented levels.

This has had the India Meteorological Department to sound a heatwave alert in the state.

While global warming is indeed cited as the primary reason for daytime temperatures remaining unusually high, one can’t discount factors like the urban heat island effect or the coastal state’s maritime climate where average humidity is relatively higher.

These mean that when the temperature increases, the heat you feel is also significantly higher.

Women carry cans to collect water from tanker lorries arranged by the municipality in Koyilandy
Women carry cans to collect water from tanker lorries arranged by the municipality in Koyilandy Photo | E Gokul
Heatwave
Kerala summers

