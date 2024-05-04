THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala is experiencing one of its worst summers ever with the mercury soaring to unprecedented levels.

This has had the India Meteorological Department to sound a heatwave alert in the state.

While global warming is indeed cited as the primary reason for daytime temperatures remaining unusually high, one can’t discount factors like the urban heat island effect or the coastal state’s maritime climate where average humidity is relatively higher.

These mean that when the temperature increases, the heat you feel is also significantly higher.