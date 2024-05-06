ICUs are more patient-friendly now as current approach more humane says Jean-Louis Vincent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jean-Louis Vincent, a physician and professor of Intensive Care Medicine at the University of Brussels, said that the intensive care units (ICUs) have become more patient-friendly as the current approach is more humane. An influential figure in critical care treatment, Dr Vincent was speaking about the future of intensive care at KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He discussed the evolution of intensive care, noting how it has transformed into more welcoming spaces.

“Earlier, inside ICUs, patients who were drowsy under the effect of sedatives had no other option but to look at white ceiling for days together. There was no TV or even a clock inside these ICUs. However, the situation has now changed. Due importance is now given to a patient’s ideas and preferences,” said Dr Vincent.

Vincent also introduced the concept of eCASH (early Comfort using Analgesia, minimal Sedatives, and maximal Humane care), emphasising the promotion of patient mobility within the ICU.

“Patients are now encouraged to move with the respirator inside the ICU and even go outside to meet a physiotherapist or nurse. The idea is that the movement helps patients recuperate faster,” he said.

Dr Deepak V, clinical director for critical care at KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram, said that the hospital allows family members to meet patients frequently and not just during visiting hours. “Unless the visits do not interfere with the functioning of the ICU or patient care activities, family members are encouraged to be with patients. Now the concept is to deliver ICU care without interfering much with the routine life,” said Dr Deepak.

He shared an anecdote where a patient’s request to see their grandchild inside the ICU in KIMSHEALTH was accommodated, highlighting the hospital’s commitment to respecting patients’ individual needs and routines.