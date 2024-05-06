Kerala: Workshop on IPR to document traditional knowledge judiciously

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) held at CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) here has called upon the scientific community to document traditional knowledge in a judicious manner to guard against their misuse by vested interests by various means including biopiracy.

The workshop was held at CSIR-NIIST campus here earlier this week in connection with World IPR Day, for which this year’s theme was ‘IPR and Sustainable Development Goals - Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity.’

In his inaugural address, G M Nair, president, Kerala Academy of Sciences and Director, Central Laboratory for Instrumentation and Facilitation (CLIF), University of Kerala, highlighted the importance of enhancing awareness about IPR in general and patents in particular.

Citing a case of effective scientific intervention, Nair lauded the contribution of the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI) scientists in the development and commercialisation of ‘JEEVANI’ from ‘Arogyapacha’ and the subsequent sharing of revenue with Kani tribes. “This was the first world model of equitable benefit sharing based on Article 8(j) of Convention on Bio-Diversity (CBD),” he noted.

CSIR-NIIST director C Anandharamakrishnan, who presided over the function, spoke on the importance of acquiring patents, copyright and trademarks by the scientific establishments.

R S Praveen Raj, workshop convenor and senior principal scientist, CSIR-NIIST, said the event was meant to build awareness among scientists, researchers and innovators on patent search and patent drafting along with exposure to various IPRs and rights of the inventors.

P Nishy, head, Business Development, NIIST and Suresh K I, Patent Committee chairman, NIIST also spoke. The inaugural session was followed by subject presentations.

Parvin Abraham, Registered Patent agent & IPR associate, TIPS @ Timed, SCTIMST, Poojappura gave a ‘General Introduction to IPR and Patent’. Pyary Hasna Mehthab, Registered Patent & Trademark Agent spoke on ‘Patent Filing Procedures and Patentability’.

The workshop was attended by around 125 participants.