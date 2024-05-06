Thiruvananthapuram district collectorate launches rapid and intensive afforestation initiative

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saplings were planted at the Thiruvananthapuram District Collectorate on Saturday as part of a rapid and intensive afforestation initiative. District Collector Geromic George inaugurated the Miyawaki Afforestation Project along the approach road to the collectorate as part of beautification under the Smart City project.

The project aims to increase the city’s biodiversity and restore the lost greenery through the ‘Miyawaki model’, which is a Japanese afforestation technique. Additional District Magistrate Premji C, Sub-Collector Ashwathi Srinivas and Assistant Collector Akhil V Menon also participated in the project by planting saplings.

The rapid and intensive afforestation initiative of the Nature’s Green Guardian Foundation is suited to Kerala’s unique climate and biodiversity. The project is being implemented under the supervision of Nirmiti Kendra. Around 1,200 unique trees and plants seen in the natural forests of Kerala are being planted as part of the initiative. The idea is to create a 100-year-old forest within 25 years.