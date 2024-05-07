Celebrate handmade crafts at HAME fest on May 11

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The handmade exhibition titled ‘Hame’ is all set to present its second edition at the Women’s Club in Kowdiar on May 11. The expo organised by eight women entrepreneurs from different parts of the city will feature an array of diverse creations that celebrate the beauty and craftsmanship of handmade and homemade products. Items ranging from jewellery, resin artworks, macrame, crochet, and homemade curry powder would be exhibited.

“We aim to promote homemade and handmade goods. There has been a rising case of people buying mass-produced items and discarding them after using for a brief period. Despite their short life cycle, many prefer them over handmade products, and this is where Hame would like to bring a change. More than an expo, it is a platform where handmade products and their craftsmanship are valued,” says Vineetha Nair, organiser of the event and a local crochet artist.

The event is scheduled to begin from 11am to 8pm. According to the organisers, the one-day event aims to provide an opportunity to the public to recognise the skilled craftsmanship and support those independent artists who to date carry the traditional methods.