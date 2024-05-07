The hilltop where gods hid their ‘gold’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At 900 metres above sea level, Ponmudi, tucked away in Peringammala village, offers a welcome respite from the summer heat. The peak, nestled in the Western Ghats mountain range, is just 62 kilometres from the Thiruvananthapuram city.

According to 'Keralathile Sthala Charithrangal: Thiruvananthapuram Jilla', by V V K Valath, this ‘sanatorium’ for the mind and body was once a hub of Buddhism and Jainism, and owes its name to Ponnuyir Nathan, another name for Buddha. The book also hints at a historical connection between Malayattoor and Ponmudi.

“The ponmala in Malayattoor in Ernakulam holds the same significance as Ponmudi in Nedumangadu taluk. What is today a Christian church in Malayattoor was once a sacred site for Buddhists,” the book reads.

Furthermore, the transition of people from Buddhism to Christianity brought about significant changes, including alterations to their mottos.

“The inclusion of the word cross marked a significant shift in religious identity, as evident in their new motto: Ponin kurishu muthappo, ponmala kettam.”

Ponmudi means golden peak or crest of gold and stands at a higher altitude than Malayattoor.

According to the folklore of the native Kani tribals, the mountains are protected by gods. They believed that gods hid gold in the hill’s crest, thus giving it the name Ponmudi.