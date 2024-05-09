That sinking feeling…

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Erratic weather patterns and unprecedented volumes of rainfall have made the state capital dangerously vulnerable to flash floods throughout the year. Unfortunately, it seems the corporation and other departments concerned haven’t learnt much from past mistakes.

Thiruvananthapuram faced one of its worst urban flooding last October. It left residential areas submerged, displacing hundreds of families.

This year, despite directives from the High Court and the local self-government department, the civic authorities have failed to launch an effective pre-monsoon sanitation drive in all hundred wards under its jurisdiction.

Pre-monsoon sanitation drives, it must be noted, are crucial to prevent urban flooding and the spread of communicable diseases. Unclogging drains, eradication of mosquito sources, cleaning of public places, and removal of waste heaps are some of the measures taken during such drives.

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the capital from Thursday, and the monsoon is expected to arrive on time. Predictions caution of above-normal rainfall this year.

Ideally, the civic authorities should have carried out the pre-monsoon sanitation drives during March-April. However, it is learnt that the civic authorities have been sitting on an ‘action plan’ for months, thanks to the Lok Sabha elections.

“It is disappointing that neither the government nor the corporation took the effort to carry out the pre-monsoon sanitation drive. Now, it’s too late,” said P Jayadevan Nair, president of the Fraternity of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT).