Bars in Thiruvananthapuram will be told to report clashes inside their premises says Police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the murder of a 26-year-old youth at Karamana, which was found to be a fallout of an affray between two gangs in a city bar, the police have now decided to issue a notice to all the bars in its limit to report on any clashes that occur inside their premises. City Commissioner C Nagaraju told TNIE that the step had to be taken as confrontations inside the bars often spiral into gang wars, resulting in grave crimes being committed.

“The recent murder of Akhil was a fallout of a confrontation in a bar. The victim and the accused had first entered into a tiff inside the bar, which finally ended in murder. We have noticed that such a pattern was emerging and hence it was decided to seek the cooperation of the bars,” he said.

The Commissioner said the bars often shied away from reporting altercations in their premises fearing a blowback from those involved. The victims too abstain from complaining due to various reasons. “If all the bars decide to relay to cops any law and order incidents on their premises, then it will emerge as a standard operating procedure,” he added.

Regarding Friday’s murder in Karamana station limits, he said the police will start a special drive to round up the habitual offenders under the Kerala Anti Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

“There are criminals who are out on bail even after committing up to three crimes in a year,” he added.